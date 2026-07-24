Deadly Strike at Defense Industry Event in Kyiv

A tragic missile strike by Russian forces in Ukraine’s Kyiv region on Friday resulted in the loss of 10 lives and severe injuries to nearly 100 more, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials.

The strike targeted a site hosting a defense industry event. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that rescue and investigation operations were actively underway, while the exact target remained unspecified.

The Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry confirmed the presence of defense sector representatives but distanced itself from organizing the event. Authorities have initiated a criminal probe into potential mishandling in the event's organization.