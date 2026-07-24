Deadly Strike at Defense Industry Event in Kyiv

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Friday in Kyiv region resulted in 10 deaths and nearly 100 injuries at a defense industry event. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced ongoing rescue and investigative efforts. A criminal case has been opened regarding the organization of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 17:54 IST
Deadly Strike at Defense Industry Event in Kyiv
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A tragic missile strike by Russian forces in Ukraine’s Kyiv region on Friday resulted in the loss of 10 lives and severe injuries to nearly 100 more, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials.

The strike targeted a site hosting a defense industry event. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that rescue and investigation operations were actively underway, while the exact target remained unspecified.

The Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry confirmed the presence of defense sector representatives but distanced itself from organizing the event. Authorities have initiated a criminal probe into potential mishandling in the event's organization.

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