EU Sanctions HTX: Impact on Crypto and Global Finance

The European Union has sanctioned the cryptocurrency exchange HTX as part of its broader strategy to tighten the financial noose around Russia. This marks a significant move in targeting entities that allegedly help evade sanctions imposed on Russia.

HTX, formerly called Huobi, was founded in China and bought by Hong Kong billionaire Justin Sun in 2022. The exchange finds itself among 18 companies named by the EU for reportedly assisting Russians in sidestepping financial restrictions.

This latest round of EU sanctions against Russia, related to its actions in Ukraine, underscores a growing international focus on cryptocurrency's role in sanction evasion. Despite the serious allegations, HTX's operations remain legally unscathed, as the sanctions did not involve an asset freeze.