South Africa Reaffirms Pan-African Commitment on Migration

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to Pan-African cooperation, the rule of law and constructive dialogue on migration, following the final communiqué issued at the 69th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the country remains committed to working closely with ECOWAS on issues affecting the continent, particularly regional stability and the management of migration.

DIRCO said South Africa continues to oppose xenophobia, racism, homophobia and every form of discrimination and intolerance. The department stressed that protecting the dignity of everyone living within the country's borders is both a constitutional responsibility and a moral obligation. It also reaffirmed government's commitment to the rule of law, saying anyone responsible for violence or unlawful acts will be held accountable through South Africa's judicial system.

While South Africa continues to engage with countries such as Ghana and Nigeria on bilateral matters, DIRCO noted that the country's largest migration movements occur within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Call for African Union action on migration

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said migration should become a permanent agenda item at the highest decision-making level of the African Union.

He said African leaders should focus on addressing the root causes of irregular migration, including governance challenges, democratic stability and economic conditions that compel people to leave their home countries.

According to Lamola, discussions at future African Union summits could help create conditions where migration becomes a matter of choice rather than necessity.

DIRCO dismisses ICC petition

The department also responded to a petition lodged at the International Criminal Court (ICC) by two Ghanaian civilians, describing the submission as opportunistic and saying it does not meet the legal requirements needed for the court to take action.

DIRCO said the petition fails to satisfy the ICC's jurisdictional and statutory thresholds, adding that South Africa remains confident in its own legal system under the principle of complementarity, which recognises that domestic courts should handle matters where they are capable of doing so.

Hate crime law highlighted

The department pointed to the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act as evidence of South Africa's commitment to protecting human rights. DIRCO said the legislation gives effect to the country's constitutional and international obligations by criminalising hate crimes and hate speech while providing legal mechanisms to prosecute offenders.

The department said continued engagement with regional organisations such as ECOWAS remains essential to promoting African unity, strengthening cooperation and finding practical solutions to shared continental challenges.