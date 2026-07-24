Karim Khan: A Prosecutor's Fall from Grace

Karim Khan, a high-profile international prosecutor, was dismissed by International Criminal Court member states following allegations of sexual misconduct, according to two diplomatic sources. The vote took place at United Nations headquarters in New York amid swirling controversy about Khan's tenure.

Khan rose to prominence in May 2024 when he sought arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a move that embroiled the ICC in a confrontation with the United States. His legal career includes defending Liberian President Charles Taylor and winning the dismissal of charges against Kenya's President William Ruto.

Born in Edinburgh and educated in London, Khan had a long-standing career in international law before his election as ICC prosecutor in 2021. In recent years, however, his work has been overshadowed by the allegations, which he and his lawyers suggest may be politically motivated.