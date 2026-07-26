Caspian Sea Conflict: Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack Amid Rising Tensions

Iran officially condemned a Ukrainian offensive on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, leading to an explosion that killed one sailor and injured another, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The Ukrainian government has been countering Iranian-designed drones used by Russia throughout the conflict and has provided drone interception expertise to Middle Eastern countries affected by Iranian strikes. Tehran criticized the attack as aggression and vowed to defend its national interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Moscow was sharing satellite images with Iran to facilitate strikes in the region, highlighting a link between Russian surveillance and Iranian military actions. He mentioned Russian satellite monitoring of several important military sites, including air bases in the Gulf region.