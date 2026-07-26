Caspian Sea Conflict: Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, which resulted in one sailor's death. Kyiv has countered Iranian drones used by Russia, offering its expertise to Middle East countries. Iran labeled the Ukrainian actions as aggressive while linking Russian satellite aid to Iranian strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 02:07 IST
Caspian Sea Conflict: Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack Amid Rising Tensions
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  • Ukraine

Iran officially condemned a Ukrainian offensive on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, leading to an explosion that killed one sailor and injured another, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The Ukrainian government has been countering Iranian-designed drones used by Russia throughout the conflict and has provided drone interception expertise to Middle Eastern countries affected by Iranian strikes. Tehran criticized the attack as aggression and vowed to defend its national interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Moscow was sharing satellite images with Iran to facilitate strikes in the region, highlighting a link between Russian surveillance and Iranian military actions. He mentioned Russian satellite monitoring of several important military sites, including air bases in the Gulf region.

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