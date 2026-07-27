Suspect Released in Berlin Pride Attack Investigation

A second suspect linked to a deadly car-ramming attack during Berlin's Pride celebrations has been released. Initial suspicions could not be confirmed. The attack, killing one, occurred near the Brandenburg Gate. The driver, known for extremist activities, was shot dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 14:25 IST
Suspect Released in Berlin Pride Attack Investigation
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  • Country:
  • Germany

German federal prosecutors have released a second suspect connected to the recent deadly car-ramming attack during Berlin's Pride celebrations. The announcement was made on Monday, following the suspect's detainment over the weekend.

Sources reported by Spiegel indicated the suspect was released due to insufficient evidence connecting him to the vehicle involved in the attack, which resulted in one fatality near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday night.

The primary suspect, a 21-year-old man with a history of Islamist extremist activity, was shot dead by authorities in Berlin the following day, further complicating the case as investigations continue.

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