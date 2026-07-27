Spy Chief Nominee Jay Clayton's Senate Approval Awaits Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on Jay Clayton's nomination as the nation's top intelligence official on Monday, with a decision expected within days. Despite a turbulent confirmation hearing, Clayton is anticipated to be approved to fill the position vacated by Tulsi Gabbard.

Clayton would oversee 18 intelligence agencies if confirmed, replacing interim director Bill Pulte, who lacks national security experience. With the Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Clayton is predicted to secure enough votes despite Democratic opposition.

The nomination has been marred by controversy, especially surrounding Clayton's connections to Trump and subpoenas issued to journalists. Clayton's refusal to acknowledge Trump's election loss also drew criticism, intensifying the contentious atmosphere of his confirmation process.