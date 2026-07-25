Youth's Triumph: Indian Education Minister Resigns Amid Protests

Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests by youth over exam paper leaks. His resignation was announced via a social media post as police confronted protesters in New Delhi. Protesters demand accountability over examination leaks, reflecting broader discontent over employment and corruption issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 14:50 IST
Youth's Triumph: Indian Education Minister Resigns Amid Protests
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stepped down, bowing to mounting pressure from youth protesters across the country. The resignation follows intense demonstrations sparked by leaks of examination papers, which have also ignited broader concerns over job scarcity and corruption.

Announcing his resignation on the social media platform X, Pradhan addressed the unrest, emphasizing the importance of not allowing 'anti-national forces' to exploit the situation. His departure comes as a major concession to the youth, who have been persistent in their demands for accountability.

The capital city echoed with cheers from protesters upon hearing the news, even as federal authorities attempted to clamp down on demonstrations by cutting off internet access and closing metro stations. The protest movement has been characterized by its youthful energy and widespread demand for more transparency and opportunities in India's education and employment sectors.

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