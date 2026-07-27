Race for U.N. Chief: The Contenders and Their Vision

The selection of the 10th United Nations Secretary-General is underway, with candidates representing various countries and backgrounds. Among them are Rafael Grossi from Argentina, Rebeca Grynspan from Costa Rica, Michelle Bachelet from Chile, Macky Sall from Senegal, and others. Each brings unique experiences and views on leadership and reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 17:26 IST
Race for U.N. Chief: The Contenders and Their Vision
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The United Nations is gearing up for the appointment of its 10th Secretary-General, with a diverse lineup of candidates vying for this prestigious position. Currently representing various global regions, these individuals aim to lead the organization into a new era of diplomatic advancements and solutions to pressing international issues.

Among the frontrunners is Rafael Grossi, the Argentine diplomat who has garnered respect for his work with the International Atomic Energy Agency. His experience in navigating complex international nuclear negotiations positions him as a strong candidate. Grossi's leadership has notably increased the IAEA's visibility and influence.

Other notable candidates include Rebeca Grynspan, who could make history as the first female Secretary-General, and Michelle Bachelet, whose leadership as Chile's former president and U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights speaks volumes. Each contender brings a distinct perspective, reflecting a wide spectrum of priorities and values crucial for the U.N.'s future.

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