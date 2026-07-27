Tragedy in Kaduna: Village Raid Leaves Dozens Dead

At least 30 villagers were killed in Nigeria's Kaduna state during a night raid by armed men. The attackers, whose group affiliation remains unknown, targeted Naridon village, indiscriminately shooting residents and setting homes ablaze. The incident highlights ongoing violence by armed gangs in Nigeria's northwestern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 17:27 IST
Tragedy in Kaduna: Village Raid Leaves Dozens Dead
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a devastating incident, armed men attacked a village in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state, killing at least 30 people, according to local residents.

The assault occurred late on Monday when gunmen stormed Naridon village, opening fire and burning homes, said Dogon Rana, secretary to the village head.

This attack highlights the growing security challenges posed by armed gangs in Nigeria's northwestern and north-central regions.

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