ASSAf Urges South Africans to Keep Science Alive Beyond July

As South Africa's first National Science Month comes to an end, the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) is encouraging people to keep exploring science throughout the year, saying curiosity and evidence-based thinking are essential for solving the country's biggest challenges.

ASSAf communications officer Henriette Wagener said science touches every part of daily life, from healthcare and clean water to transport, agriculture and technology. She believes science should never be seen as something reserved for laboratories or specialists, but as a tool that helps improve lives and create opportunities for everyone.

The academy, established by former President Nelson Mandela in 1996, serves as South Africa's official national academy of science, bringing together leading researchers to provide independent advice, promote scientific excellence and strengthen public understanding of science.

Investing in science is key to the country's future

National Science Month replaced the long-running National Science Week this year, expanding the celebration to a full month in recognition of the growing importance of science, technology and innovation in addressing issues such as climate change, healthcare, artificial intelligence and energy security.

Wagener noted that South Africa has talented researchers and internationally respected scientific institutions but still invests too little in research and development. National spending on research and development has fallen to 0.61% of gross domestic product, according to the National Advisory Council on Innovation's latest Science, Technology and Innovation Indicators Report.

She also highlighted the need to strengthen mathematics, science and digital education. Only 15% of South African bachelor's graduates complete degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), well below the average across Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

Young people embracing new technologies

Despite these challenges, Wagener said many young South Africans are showing growing interest in careers linked to artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, engineering, environmental science, renewable energy, space science and health sciences.

She encouraged people to approach artificial intelligence with understanding rather than fear, saying the technology has enormous potential to support education, healthcare, research, business and public services. At the same time, she stressed the importance of using AI responsibly by protecting personal information, checking facts carefully and ensuring the technology serves society fairly.

During National Science Month, ASSAf hosted science demonstrations, exhibitions, career discussions and community engagements across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West, giving learners and residents opportunities to interact directly with scientists and discover careers in STEM fields.

Building trust through accessible science

Wagener believes one of the biggest tasks facing the scientific community is earning and maintaining public trust. She said misinformation, unequal access to quality education and limited science communication often prevent people from fully engaging with scientific knowledge.

She added that stronger collaboration between scientists, educators, policymakers and the media can help make research easier to understand and demonstrate how scientific discoveries improve everyday life.

Looking ahead, ASSAf says the future of science depends on greater collaboration across disciplines and countries, with scientific discoveries reaching communities in practical and meaningful ways. The academy is encouraging South Africans to keep asking questions, seek reliable evidence and inspire younger generations to see science as a pathway to innovation, opportunity and a better future.