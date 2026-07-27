North West Sets Aside $1.2 Billion Budget to Boost Agriculture

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has allocated R1.2 billion for the 2026/27 financial year, with significant investment directed towards strengthening agricultural production, supporting emerging farmers and improving livelihoods in rural communities.

Presenting the department's Budget Vote and Policy Speech in the North West Provincial Legislature, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Madoda Sambatha outlined a range of initiatives designed to improve farm productivity, expand access to technical support and create more opportunities for farmers across the province.

A key component of the budget is R153.1 million under the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP), which will provide production inputs such as seeds and fertiliser, while also funding infrastructure needed to improve farming operations.

Farmers to benefit from training and technical support

The department has allocated R35.5 million to strengthen extension and advisory services, giving farmers greater access to technical expertise and guidance that can help improve productivity and build sustainable farming enterprises.

Skills development also features prominently in the budget, with R8.3 million set aside to train more than 2,200 farmers in crop production, livestock management and agro-processing. These programmes are expected to equip farmers with practical knowledge to improve production and increase the value of their agricultural products.

An additional R10.6 million has been earmarked for farmer mentorship programmes, while R12.05 million will provide training opportunities and stipends for unemployed agricultural graduates. Together, these farmer development initiatives account for R22.7 million in funding.

Farmers welcome focus on growth and inclusion

The budget has received a positive response from farmers who believe the planned investments could strengthen the agricultural sector if implemented effectively.

Emerging poultry farmer and agro-processor Kesaobaka Sejesho from Christiana said the emphasis on supporting young people, women, poultry production and agro-processing has the potential to help developing farmers expand their businesses while creating employment opportunities. She added that the real measure of success will depend on whether the promised programmes deliver meaningful assistance on the ground.

Farmer Neo Mohlamme from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District also welcomed the department's commitment to supporting producers, particularly those who face challenges in accessing agricultural land.

Strengthening agriculture across the province

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the budget is designed to improve agricultural productivity, create more opportunities for emerging farmers and contribute to stronger rural economies. Officials also encouraged farmers, industry stakeholders and development partners to work together to ensure the planned programmes produce lasting benefits for communities across the province.