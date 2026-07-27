North West Sets Aside $1.2 Billion Budget to Boost Agriculture

The budget has received a positive response from farmers who believe the planned investments could strengthen the agricultural sector if implemented effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:18 IST
North West Sets Aside $1.2 Billion Budget to Boost Agriculture
Image Credit: Twitter(@nwpg_dard)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has allocated R1.2 billion for the 2026/27 financial year, with significant investment directed towards strengthening agricultural production, supporting emerging farmers and improving livelihoods in rural communities.

Presenting the department's Budget Vote and Policy Speech in the North West Provincial Legislature, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Madoda Sambatha outlined a range of initiatives designed to improve farm productivity, expand access to technical support and create more opportunities for farmers across the province.

A key component of the budget is R153.1 million under the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP), which will provide production inputs such as seeds and fertiliser, while also funding infrastructure needed to improve farming operations.

Farmers to benefit from training and technical support

The department has allocated R35.5 million to strengthen extension and advisory services, giving farmers greater access to technical expertise and guidance that can help improve productivity and build sustainable farming enterprises.

Skills development also features prominently in the budget, with R8.3 million set aside to train more than 2,200 farmers in crop production, livestock management and agro-processing. These programmes are expected to equip farmers with practical knowledge to improve production and increase the value of their agricultural products.

An additional R10.6 million has been earmarked for farmer mentorship programmes, while R12.05 million will provide training opportunities and stipends for unemployed agricultural graduates. Together, these farmer development initiatives account for R22.7 million in funding.

Farmers welcome focus on growth and inclusion

The budget has received a positive response from farmers who believe the planned investments could strengthen the agricultural sector if implemented effectively.

Emerging poultry farmer and agro-processor Kesaobaka Sejesho from Christiana said the emphasis on supporting young people, women, poultry production and agro-processing has the potential to help developing farmers expand their businesses while creating employment opportunities. She added that the real measure of success will depend on whether the promised programmes deliver meaningful assistance on the ground.

Farmer Neo Mohlamme from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District also welcomed the department's commitment to supporting producers, particularly those who face challenges in accessing agricultural land.

Strengthening agriculture across the province

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the budget is designed to improve agricultural productivity, create more opportunities for emerging farmers and contribute to stronger rural economies. Officials also encouraged farmers, industry stakeholders and development partners to work together to ensure the planned programmes produce lasting benefits for communities across the province.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026