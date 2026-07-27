MyGov Crosses 63 Million Users, Strengthening Citizen Participation

The Government of India's MyGov platform has grown into one of the country's largest digital citizen engagement initiatives, with more than 63.2 million registered users as of 10 July 2026. Designed to connect people with the policymaking process, the platform allows citizens to share ideas, opinions and feedback on issues of national importance.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada shared the latest figures in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the platform's growing role in encouraging public participation in governance. Over the past five years alone, 44.8 million new users have joined MyGov, reflecting increasing public interest in engaging with government initiatives through digital platforms.

Millions take part in consultations and surveys

MyGov works with ministries and government departments to gather public views through discussions, polls, surveys, creative competitions and on-ground activities.

During the last five years, the platform hosted 180 discussions, attracting more than 777,000 participants. It also conducted 15 polls, which received over 3 million responses, while 56 surveys recorded participation from more than 357,000 citizens.

Once these consultations are completed, the collected suggestions are shared with the relevant ministries and departments to support the review and development of policies, schemes and programmes. Final decisions on whether to adopt public recommendations remain with the respective government bodies.

Key national policies opened for public feedback

The platform has supported consultations on several major national initiatives, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025, Union Budget consultations, reforms to the National Testing Agency examination process, proposed amendments to Aadhaar authentication rules, the Draft Data Centre Policy, the Draft New Textiles Policy and the memorandum for the 8th Central Pay Commission.

These consultations have provided citizens with opportunities to contribute ideas before policies are finalized.

Focus on accessibility and wider participation

Independent impact assessments conducted in 2017 and 2025 found that MyGov has significantly broadened public participation through its digital engagement model. Based on the recommendations, the platform has introduced several improvements to make participation easier and more inclusive.

MyGov now supports 12 languages, including English and 11 Indian regional languages, helping users engage in their preferred language. A dedicated mobile application has expanded access for smartphone users, while regular updates to the website and stronger social media outreach have improved usability and visibility.

The platform also reviews user feedback on its own services to enhance accessibility and ensure it continues serving as an effective bridge between citizens and the government.