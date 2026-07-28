France Faces Fourth Major Heatwave Amidst Unprecedented Wildfire Season

France is bracing for its fourth significant heatwave of the year, escalating challenges for crews fighting a massive wildfire in the Bordeaux region amidst soaring temperatures and tinder-dry conditions.

Weather forecasts indicate temperatures in Bordeaux will reach 33 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees above the historical average, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to describe the current situation as the toughest since World War II.

With the unprecedented wildfire season continuing, over 42,000 hectares have already been consumed by flames, and authorities have evacuated approximately 220,000 individuals from affected areas to ensure safety.