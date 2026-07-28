France Faces Fourth Major Heatwave Amidst Unprecedented Wildfire Season

France is contending with its fourth major heatwave of the year as soaring temperatures exacerbate wildfires in the Bordeaux region. Authorities have evacuated 220,000 people, and the fires have already burned 42,000 hectares. President Macron described the situation as the most severe since the Second World War.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 12:50 IST
France Faces Fourth Major Heatwave Amidst Unprecedented Wildfire Season
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France is bracing for its fourth significant heatwave of the year, escalating challenges for crews fighting a massive wildfire in the Bordeaux region amidst soaring temperatures and tinder-dry conditions.

Weather forecasts indicate temperatures in Bordeaux will reach 33 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees above the historical average, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to describe the current situation as the toughest since World War II.

With the unprecedented wildfire season continuing, over 42,000 hectares have already been consumed by flames, and authorities have evacuated approximately 220,000 individuals from affected areas to ensure safety.

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