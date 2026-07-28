Monsoon Revival Spurs Crop Planting Surge in India

India's agricultural landscape has witnessed a dramatic turnaround as revived monsoon rains have boosted the planting of key summer crops like cotton, soybeans, and rice. This recovery comes after an initial deficit caused by delayed monsoon arrivals, which had stalled sowing activities.

The country, being the world's largest rice exporter and a significant importer of vegetable oils, saw a 25% drop in crop planting by the end of June. However, the subsequent rains have considerably reduced this deficit, with the gap now standing at under 5%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Despite the overall improvement in monsoon conditions, certain regions continue to face significant rainfall deficits, impacting crops like soybeans, corn, and cotton. Nonetheless, the intensified rainfall has allowed farmers to plant summer-sown crops across 78.7 million hectares, closely trailing last year's 82.6 million hectares.