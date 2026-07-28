Shipping Activity Surges in Bab el-Mandeb as U.S.-Iran Talks Progress

Shipping activity in Bab el-Mandeb increased to 28 vessels on Monday, marking a four-day high, according to Kpler shipping data. This comes amidst cautious optimism about a potential easing of U.S.-Iran tensions.

However, the passage of ships was still below the month's highest of 46 vessels recorded on July 14. President Donald Trump announced progress in negotiations with Iran, but hinted at possible military interventions if discussions fail. Iran mirrored these sentiments, hinting at retaliation.

The Red Sea logged notable oil tanker movements, with 12 vessels entering on Monday. Among them were four oil tankers, including a very large crude carrier (VLCC), Suezmax tankers, and an Aframax tanker. Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz saw subdued traffic, with six vessels, including both Iranian-linked and unidentified ships, transiting the strait.