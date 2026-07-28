European Markets Hold Steady Amid Mixed Earnings Performance

European shares remained steady on Tuesday, balancing a global technology stock selloff with gains in luxury and consumer sectors bolstered by solid earnings and falling oil prices.

The STOXX 600 index held firm at 645.32, with technology stocks leading declines at a loss of 0.8%. This comes as China’s manufacturing advancements in chip-making technology spurred a dip in semiconductor stocks, affecting European and global markets alike.

Contrarily, Unilever and LVMH saw notable gains, reporting strong sales figures. Investors showed optimism in the personal and household goods sector, while anticipation builds around upcoming U.S. technology earnings and the Federal Reserve’s impending monetary policy decision.