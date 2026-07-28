European Markets Hold Steady Amid Mixed Earnings Performance
European shares remained steady as technology stocks experienced a selloff, offset by gains in luxury and consumer sectors. The STOXX 600 index was stable, though technology stocks dipped due to China's advancements in chip technology. Meanwhile, Unilever and LVMH saw gains from robust sales figures.
- Country:
- United States
European shares remained steady on Tuesday, balancing a global technology stock selloff with gains in luxury and consumer sectors bolstered by solid earnings and falling oil prices.
The STOXX 600 index held firm at 645.32, with technology stocks leading declines at a loss of 0.8%. This comes as China’s manufacturing advancements in chip-making technology spurred a dip in semiconductor stocks, affecting European and global markets alike.
Contrarily, Unilever and LVMH saw notable gains, reporting strong sales figures. Investors showed optimism in the personal and household goods sector, while anticipation builds around upcoming U.S. technology earnings and the Federal Reserve’s impending monetary policy decision.