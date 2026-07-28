UN Experts Urge Venezuela to Reverse Decision to Leave ICC

The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has expressed deep concern over the government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), warning that the move could further weaken accountability for serious human rights violations.

The experts said the announcement comes at a crucial moment when many Venezuelans continue to seek justice, truth and accountability for alleged abuses committed over the past decade. According to the Mission, leaving the ICC raises serious questions about the government's willingness to investigate and prosecute those responsible for grave human rights violations.

Call for stronger commitment to justice

The Mission stated that meaningful national investigations into widely documented allegations of gross human rights violations and possible international crimes have yet to materialise. It argued that the decision to withdraw from the ICC risks undermining international efforts designed to encourage accountability through domestic legal processes.

The experts stressed that victims and their families have the right to see those responsible held accountable through fair and credible judicial proceedings. They said genuine investigations conducted in line with international standards remain essential for restoring public trust and addressing past abuses.

Appeal for cooperation with international mechanisms

The Fact-Finding Mission has called on the Venezuelan authorities to reverse the decision to leave the ICC and continue cooperating with the Court as well as other international human rights and justice mechanisms.

The experts urged the government to engage constructively with international bodies while strengthening national investigations into allegations of crimes against humanity and other serious human rights violations. They said accountability efforts should meet internationally recognised legal standards and ensure justice for victims.

Accountability seen as essential for lasting progress

The Mission said meaningful accountability is a necessary step toward addressing the country's long-running human rights challenges. It emphasised that cooperation with international institutions can complement national efforts and help ensure that allegations of serious abuses are investigated thoroughly and independently.

According to the experts, strengthening the rule of law and delivering justice for victims remain critical to supporting human rights and promoting long-term stability in Venezuela.