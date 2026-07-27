Malaysia Cracks Down on Rohingya Refugees Amid Rising Tensions
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ordered strict action against Rohingya refugees who demonstrated in Kuala Lumpur, citing lack of proper permits. Prompted by recent evictions and online hate speech, the situation brings attention to Malaysia's stance on refugees, especially amid rising concerns from local residents.
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took decisive steps on Monday to address a growing issue involving Rohingya Muslim refugees. He instructed local enforcement agencies to take action against those without proper documentation after a significant group staged a demonstration in front of the U.N. refugee agency's office in Kuala Lumpur.
The refugees, primarily ethnic Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, were reportedly forced out from northern Penang and sought asylum assistance in the Malaysian capital. Anwar emphasized the need to uphold the law, expressing concerns about the implications of such gatherings on local communities.
While Malaysia is not a signatory to the U.N. refugee convention, the country has historically been a refuge for persecuted Rohingya. However, tensions have escalated due to increased online misinformation, with refugees facing intensified scrutiny and discrimination.
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