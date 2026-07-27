Rohingya Refugees Detained as Evictions Spark Tensions in Malaysia

Over 100 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers were detained by Malaysian police after gathering at the U.N. refugee agency in Kuala Lumpur, seeking protection following their eviction in Penang. Rising online hate speech against the Rohingya has led to increased harassment and scrutiny. Malaysia's response draws criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 19:12 IST
Rohingya Refugees Detained as Evictions Spark Tensions in Malaysia
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  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian authorities detained more than 100 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers on Monday, following their gathering outside the U.N. refugee agency in Kuala Lumpur. The group sought protection after being evicted from their homes in Penang. They were taken away in police trucks, raising concerns about their treatment and status.

A police official, who requested anonymity, stated the group included women and children and were being taken for checks. The refugees reported their eviction occurred amidst increasing online hate speech and misinformation targeting the community. Such hostility has intensified scrutiny and harassment, leading to widespread challenges for the Rohingya.

Following the incident, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cautioned that any individuals without permits would be detained. The situation reflects broader issues facing the Rohingya in Malaysia, a non-signatory of the U.N. refugee convention, and highlights the ongoing debate over refugee rights and protection amidst rising discrimination.

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