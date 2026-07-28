Blade Nzimande Calls for Mineral Beneficiation to Drive Africa's Growth

Africa must place mineral beneficiation at the centre of its economic strategy if it wants to build stronger industries, create jobs and capture greater value from its vast natural resources, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Prof Blade Nzimande has said.

Speaking during a panel discussion on critical minerals at Southern African Development Community (SADC) Industrialisation Week in Durban, Nzimande urged African countries to move beyond exporting raw minerals and focus on local processing that can support regional value chains and long-term economic development.

Adding Value Before Export

Nzimande said Africa's rich deposits of critical minerals present an opportunity to build industries that generate lasting economic benefits instead of relying mainly on raw material exports.

Referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa's keynote address at the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba, the Minister said the continent's future depends on productive access to energy and resources. He noted that this means using Africa's mineral wealth to develop manufacturing, technology and industrial capacity within the continent rather than exporting unprocessed resources.

He added that critical minerals are becoming increasingly important for global clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing and modern industries, placing Africa in a strong position if it develops local value addition.

Hydrogen and Battery Industries in Focus

The Minister said the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation views critical minerals as strategic assets that can support future industries instead of being treated as ordinary commodities.

He highlighted the Hydrogen Economy and the Battery Economy as two major priorities for South Africa, describing them as key pillars of the country's Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation (2022–2032).

According to Nzimande, these sectors will play an important role in supporting South Africa's transition to cleaner energy while creating new industrial opportunities, encouraging innovation and supporting inclusive economic growth.

Building on Long-Term Investment

Nzimande also pointed to South Africa's long-term investment in hydrogen technologies through the Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Strategy, which was launched in 2007 as a 15-year programme to develop hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. He said the strategy has laid a strong scientific and technological foundation that continues to support the country's ambitions in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Strengthening Regional Innovation

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation continues to promote partnerships between government, research institutions and industry to transform scientific research into commercially viable technologies.

Nzimande said these public-private partnerships are helping bridge the gap between research and manufacturing while supporting innovation across the SADC region. He added that stronger regional cooperation in mineral beneficiation and technology development will help Africa build more competitive industries and maximise the economic value of its critical mineral resources.