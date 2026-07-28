Tension at Sea: Houthis Target Saudi Tanker

The Houthi rebels from Yemen reported on Tuesday that they launched ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker. They accused the vessel of violating their self-proclaimed maritime blockade in the Red Sea.

The Houthis assert this response was due to the tanker's disregard for their repeated warning signals.

The military spokesperson for the Iran-backed group, Yahya Saree, announced that the tanker was compelled to change its course as a result of the missile attack.