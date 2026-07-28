Tension at Sea: Houthis Target Saudi Tanker
Yemen's Houthi rebels announced they fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker, accusing it of breaching their declared maritime blockade in the Red Sea. The group's spokesperson stated that the tanker ignored warnings, leading to the launch and forcing the vessel to retreat.
- Country:
- Yemen
The Houthi rebels from Yemen reported on Tuesday that they launched ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker. They accused the vessel of violating their self-proclaimed maritime blockade in the Red Sea.
The Houthis assert this response was due to the tanker's disregard for their repeated warning signals.
The military spokesperson for the Iran-backed group, Yahya Saree, announced that the tanker was compelled to change its course as a result of the missile attack.