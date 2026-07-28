Inside America: Challenges in Governance and Geopolitical Tensions

An internal watchdog report highlights significant issues in the U.S. State Department's takeover of USAID programs, citing staffing shortages, IT issues, and late guidance, following President Trump's order to close USAID in 2025.

Thousands of children and sponsors have been detained by ICE, following leads from a U.S. child migrant agency, raising concerns about immigration policy implementations.

The Trump administration faces backlash over its plans to regulate prediction markets, while pushing to curb Chinese mineral reliance amid political tension with Iran and Ukraine. The administration also grapples with domestic controversies around election spending and voting regulations.