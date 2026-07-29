Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Charged in Russia for Terror Links

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced significant charges on Wednesday against Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, accusing him of aiding terrorist activities. An international arrest warrant has also been issued.

The FSB claims the charges stem from Telegram's alleged inaction to remove content used by Ukrainian special services and extremist groups for planning sabotage, terrorism, and cyber-fraud within Russia. Telegram and Durov have yet to comment.

Founded in 2013, Telegram is a widely used encrypted messaging app boasting over 1 billion users, including those involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Despite its popularity, Russian authorities have persistently attempted to limit its use, instead promoting their state-backed MAX messenger.