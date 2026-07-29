Russia's Crackdown on Telegram Founder

Russia's security agency has charged Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, with facilitating terrorist activities. Durov, who has labeled the charges as a pretext to restrict Telegram, is an advocate for privacy and free speech. The situation raises concerns over digital rights in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 14:57 IST
Russia's Crackdown on Telegram Founder
Pavel Durov
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a dramatic turn of events, Russia's security service has leveled accusations against Pavel Durov, the founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, implicating him in facilitating terrorist activities. The charges have sent ripples through the tech community and sparked debates over digital rights.

Pavel Durov, who has yet to issue an immediate response, has previously addressed the situation, calling the charges a fabricated attempt to curtail access to Telegram. The app is known for its strong encryption and commitment to user privacy, a stance that has put Durov at odds with Russian authorities.

This development spotlights the ongoing struggle between government surveillance efforts and the protection of individual privacy rights, a contentious issue in Russia's evolving digital landscape.

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