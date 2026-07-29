Iron Ore Production on Hold Amid Black Sea Tensions

The Ukrainian iron ore concentrate producer, Pivdennyi Mining and Processing Plant, has announced a suspension of its operations. This measure follows disruption caused by Russian attacks targeting civilian vessels destined for Ukraine's Black Sea ports. The company expressed optimism about resuming production in August.

Notably, these attacks have forced shipowners to halt vessel arrivals at Ukraine's main Black Sea ports, centered in the Odesa region. These ports play a critical role in handling the country's primary exports, including grain and iron ore, which are significant contributors to Ukraine's foreign currency earnings.

Owned partly by Metinvest, Pivdennyi produced nearly 11,000 metric tons of iron ore concentrate last year. They reported an accumulation of iron ore shipments at the ports and warehouses, necessitating a temporary operational halt. Similarly, other companies like Geneva-based Allseeds and the major grain exporter Kernel Holding have also ceased operations recently, highlighting the widespread economic repercussions of these conflicts.