Diplomatic Dilemma: The Controversy Surrounding Antoun Sehnaoui's Washington Dinner

Lebanese lawyers have filed a complaint against banker Antoun Sehnaoui for hosting a dinner attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompting concerns about potential ties with Israel. The complaint, underscored by Lebanon's laws against transactions with Israel, highlights the complexities and sensitivities of the Lebanese-Israeli relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:53 IST
Diplomatic Dilemma: The Controversy Surrounding Antoun Sehnaoui's Washington Dinner
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant legal development, Lebanese lawyers have filed a complaint against prominent banker Antoun Sehnaoui, urging an investigation into his role in co-hosting a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The event, held in Washington, has sparked controversy in Lebanon, a nation that remains technically at war with Israel.

The complaint, led by lawyer Mohamad Amer Al Haj Hassan, accused Sehnaoui of 'communicating with the Israeli enemy,' reflecting Lebanon's stringent laws prohibiting interactions with Israeli citizens. The heightened sensitivity comes as Lebanon grapples with its stance on normalizing ties with Israel, especially following the recent occupation of southern Lebanese land by Israeli forces.

This dinner was reportedly organized by Sehnaoui and Morgan Ortagus, a former U.S. envoy, for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The incident has been labeled a 'major moral and national crisis' by Lebanese lawmaker Halima Kaakour. Sehnaoui, currently based in the U.S., has not commented on the allegations.

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