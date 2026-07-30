Cairo Talks Advance: Hope for Gaza Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict

Peace talks in Cairo advance significantly as mediators and Hamas leaders discuss a U.S.-brokered plan for Gaza. Despite progress, Israeli airstrikes continue, killing six Palestinians, including children. The discussions aim to disarm Hamas and transfer power to a civilian Palestinian administration, but ceasefire breaches persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:12 IST
Cairo Talks Advance: Hope for Gaza Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

Peace negotiations between Hamas leaders and mediators in Cairo have made notable progress towards implementing a U.S.-brokered plan to bring peace to Gaza, sources close to the talks reported on Thursday.

Amidst the discussions, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least six Palestinians in Gaza, among them two children, according to medical personnel.

The peace talks aim to disarm Hamas, establish a civilian Palestinian administration, and withdraw Israeli forces, yet the ongoing violence highlights challenges in achieving these goals.

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