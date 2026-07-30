Cairo Talks Advance: Hope for Gaza Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict

Peace negotiations between Hamas leaders and mediators in Cairo have made notable progress towards implementing a U.S.-brokered plan to bring peace to Gaza, sources close to the talks reported on Thursday.

Amidst the discussions, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least six Palestinians in Gaza, among them two children, according to medical personnel.

The peace talks aim to disarm Hamas, establish a civilian Palestinian administration, and withdraw Israeli forces, yet the ongoing violence highlights challenges in achieving these goals.