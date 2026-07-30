Tensions Mount in Gaza as Peace Talks Progress

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in four fatalities, including two children, as peace talks involving Hamas leaders continued to unfold. Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey are engaging in discussions to push forward a U.S.-brokered plan aimed at establishing peace in the region.

The negotiations reportedly made positive strides, though key sticking points persist, particularly the disarmament of Hamas. The U.S.-led initiative calls for a comprehensive disarmament process and governance by a civilian Palestinian administration. However, the full implementation of these measures remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, despite a truce halting large-scale conflict, Israeli strikes have persisted. Officials close to the talks express tentative optimism, but challenges such as weapon decommissioning and authority transition continue to complicate the peace roadmap for Gaza.