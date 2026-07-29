The High Stakes Game: Leveraged ETFs Reshape Asian Markets

Single-stock leveraged ETFs, a financial innovation making waves since their U.S. debut in 2022, are now booming in Asia, reshaping financial markets. Primarily targeting South Korean leaders like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, they offer amplified returns but also heightened risk, sparking regulatory concern.

These ETFs multiply daily stock returns using borrowed money, but the resulting amplified movements can drive significant volatility. Despite disclaimers intended to deter casual investors, many retail traders are seeking these high-risk, high-reward opportunities. Significant trading activity in these ETFs has created market feedback loops, further increasing volatility.

Regulators in South Korea, apprehensive about these market dynamics, have introduced new measures to oversee leveraged ETFs, including curbing promotions and advising against new launches. Hong Kong regulators have also taken steps to manage leveraged ETF risks by setting leverage limits to curb market imbalances.