Conservative Turmoil: Merz's Leadership Tested Amid AfD Surge

Germany's ruling conservative bloc witnessed significant internal shifts on Wednesday, as they overwhelmingly voted to appoint Thorsten Frei, an ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as the new parliamentary faction chief. The decision aims to stabilize the party following a contentious cabinet reshuffle which had sparked internal discontent.

Merz's position has grown increasingly tenuous, with national polls revealing his party, the CDU/CSU, trailing the far-right AfD significantly. This reshuffle follows the resignation of major party figure Jens Spahn, and critics suggest Merz's leadership is being tested as party support wanes.

The ascent of the AfD, with a strong stance on migration, threatens the conservatives' standing. Upcoming elections in East Germany may determine the political landscape significantly. As internal dissent looms, many hope the appointment of Frei will help refocus on the government's reform agenda and revive the Eurozone’s largest economy.