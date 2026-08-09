Night Strikes: Russia Targets Ukrainian Oil Refineries

In an overnight operation, Russia reportedly attacked two oil refineries in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry via Interfax news agency. The targeted facilities were located in the Okhtyrka district. Reuters has not independently verified these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 13:39 IST
Night Strikes: Russia Targets Ukrainian Oil Refineries
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Overnight, Russia conducted strikes on two oil refineries situated in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, according to reports by Interfax news agency, which cited the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russian state news agency RIA disclosed that the attack specifically aimed at oil production facilities in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm these reports.

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