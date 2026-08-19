Japan Criticizes U.S. Sanctions on ICC Leadership

In an unusual move, Japan criticized the United States on Wednesday for sanctioning the International Criminal Court's Japanese president and a senior trial lawyer, calling the action 'very unfortunate.'

The rebuke comes after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on Japanese judge and ICC President Tomoko Akane and Senegalese lawyer Abdoulaye Seye, involved in seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The sanctions freeze U.S. assets of those targeted and restrict their access to the financial system.

This development escalates a confrontation between the Trump administration and the Hague-based court. The ICC expressed concern, with critics stating the sanctions threaten the court's independence and undermine victims' ability to seek justice. Several U.S. allies, including the Netherlands, have opposed the move, reflecting broader international backlash.