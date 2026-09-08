High Seas Bust: U.S. Southern Command Sinks Drug Trafficking Refuelling Station

The United States Southern Command reported a significant victory against illegal maritime drug trafficking on Monday. Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere successfully intercepted a floating refueling station in the eastern Pacific on September 7.

The Southern Command detailed the operation in a post on X, confirming that individuals aboard the vessel were detained and later handed over to Ecuadorian authorities. The U.S. forces carried out the sinking of the vessel after it was fully cleared and the crew disembarked.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the sophisticated networks of drug trafficking in international waters.