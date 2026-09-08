High Seas Bust: U.S. Southern Command Sinks Drug Trafficking Refuelling Station

The U.S. Southern Command announced the interdiction of a floating refuelling station used for drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific. After removing individuals from the vessel, they were transferred to Ecuadorian authorities. The U.S. forces subsequently sank the vessel following the evacuation of the crew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 03:48 IST
High Seas Bust: U.S. Southern Command Sinks Drug Trafficking Refuelling Station

The United States Southern Command reported a significant victory against illegal maritime drug trafficking on Monday. Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere successfully intercepted a floating refueling station in the eastern Pacific on September 7.

The Southern Command detailed the operation in a post on X, confirming that individuals aboard the vessel were detained and later handed over to Ecuadorian authorities. The U.S. forces carried out the sinking of the vessel after it was fully cleared and the crew disembarked.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the sophisticated networks of drug trafficking in international waters.

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