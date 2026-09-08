Black Boxes Recovered from Miami Amazon Prime Air Crash

The NTSB has recovered black boxes from an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that overran the runway in Miami, killing five on the ground. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on runway safety materials. The plane crashed Sunday after flying from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 03:50 IST
Black Boxes Recovered from Miami Amazon Prime Air Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced the retrieval of flight data and cockpit voice recorders from an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that overran a Miami runway, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives on the ground.

The Boeing 767-33A, operated by Miami-based 21 Air LLC, skidded some 1,300 feet beyond the runway, colliding with two vehicles and injuring five people. Investigators are focusing on potential causes, including the absence of a runway arresting system at the airport.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy reported that the recorders have been sent to Washington for analysis, with hopes of shedding light on the incident that left the accident scene described as one of 'utter devastation.'

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026