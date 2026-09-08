Black Boxes Recovered from Miami Amazon Prime Air Crash

In a shocking incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced the retrieval of flight data and cockpit voice recorders from an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that overran a Miami runway, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives on the ground.

The Boeing 767-33A, operated by Miami-based 21 Air LLC, skidded some 1,300 feet beyond the runway, colliding with two vehicles and injuring five people. Investigators are focusing on potential causes, including the absence of a runway arresting system at the airport.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy reported that the recorders have been sent to Washington for analysis, with hopes of shedding light on the incident that left the accident scene described as one of 'utter devastation.'