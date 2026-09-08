Bolsonaro's Independence Day Push: Capitalizing on Supreme Court Tensions

On Brazil's Independence Day, a political rally in Sao Paulo drew significant attention as Senator Flavio Bolsonaro sought to capitalize on current Supreme Court tensions. The event was strategically aimed at rallying support against leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, both portrayed as political adversaries by Bolsonaro.

The rally attracted approximately 28,500 people, according to researchers from the University of Sao Paulo. Demonstrators waved Brazilian, U.S., and Israeli flags, and a prominent inflatable depicted U.S. President Donald Trump, an ally of Bolsonaro, holding a jailed figure of Lula, emphasizing the political narrative espoused by Bolsonaro's campaign.

Bolsonaro's critique centered around allegations of political persecution, linking his father's legal troubles to what he described as a corrupt judicial system. Meanwhile, President Lula participated in a military parade and addressed national sovereignty, framing the discourse in terms of independence and democracy, contrasting the narratives ahead of the upcoming elections.