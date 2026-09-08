Southeast Asia Fuels China's Clean-Tech Export Surge

Southeast Asian nations are significantly boosting China's clean-energy export market, having spent over $20 billion on clean-tech products in 2026. This marks a 50% increase from the previous year, with ASEAN now a crucial market for Chinese exporters amid rising European and North American trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 03:30 IST
Southeast Asia Fuels China's Clean-Tech Export Surge
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Southeast Asian countries have positioned themselves as pivotal players in China's burgeoning clean-energy export market. Recent data reveals a notable surge in purchases of Chinese clean-tech products, including energy storage batteries, grid equipment, and electric vehicles, pushing total spending in 2026 above $20 billion.

This spending reflects a 50% increase from the previous year and underscores the growing importance of the ASEAN market for Chinese exporters. Historically reliant on European demand, Chinese clean-tech companies are pivoting towards Southeast Asian markets amid escalating trade tensions with Europe and North America.

The demand surge spans various clean-tech systems like solar panels and battery imports. This uptick not only absorbs Chinese output but also helps address Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding electricity needs, indicating the region's significant role in the global energy transition.

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