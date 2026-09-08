Ambidextrous Ace: Teodor Davidov's Unique U.S. Open Journey

Teodor Davidov, an ambidextrous American teen, is creating waves at the U.S. Open juniors by showcasing his extraordinary ability to serve with both hands. This 16-year-old's debut in Flushing Meadows is marked by his unique playing style, which challenges his rivals by introducing an element of unpredictability.

Davidov's distinct ability to play ambidextrously eliminates the need for a backhand, providing greater court coverage and varied spins. In a conversation with Reuters, Davidov explained how his dual-handed play grants him an edge, as it often 'annoys' his friends when matched against him.

Partnering with Tyler Lee, Davidov triumphed in the doubles' first round, capturing attention on social media with his unconventional play. The young athlete's potential was first noticed by his father at the age of eight, following a backhand drill, highlighting an evolving tennis career fueled by ambition.