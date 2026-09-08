Australia Proposes 'My Feed, My Way' for Social Media Users

Australia has proposed new laws giving social media users control over their feeds, marking a move to enhance online safety. Users can choose between algorithm-driven content or posts solely from chosen contacts. The initiative mandates documentation of measures addressing user harm and introduces significant penalties for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:37 IST
Australia Proposes 'My Feed, My Way' for Social Media Users
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to bolster online safety, Australia has unveiled draft laws aimed at granting social media users the power to manage their own content feeds. This initiative, dubbed 'My Feed, My Way,' allows users to opt out of algorithm-driven content, defaulting instead to posts from friends and creators they follow.

This proposed legislation, introduced by the center-left Labor government, seeks to hold big tech giants accountable by obligating them to offer users clear choices about their feeds, a measure reminiscent of the EU's Digital Services Act. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the need for this reform, citing the growing concerns over addictive behaviors fueled by algorithmic recommendations.

Social media platforms, including major players like Meta and Google, face the possibility of hefty fines, up to A$109.2 million, for non-compliance. The government is actively seeking feedback from stakeholders, and the bill is slated for introduction in Parliament later this year, amidst ongoing debates about potential censorship and user rights.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026