Australia Proposes 'My Feed, My Way' for Social Media Users

In a bold move to bolster online safety, Australia has unveiled draft laws aimed at granting social media users the power to manage their own content feeds. This initiative, dubbed 'My Feed, My Way,' allows users to opt out of algorithm-driven content, defaulting instead to posts from friends and creators they follow.

This proposed legislation, introduced by the center-left Labor government, seeks to hold big tech giants accountable by obligating them to offer users clear choices about their feeds, a measure reminiscent of the EU's Digital Services Act. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the need for this reform, citing the growing concerns over addictive behaviors fueled by algorithmic recommendations.

Social media platforms, including major players like Meta and Google, face the possibility of hefty fines, up to A$109.2 million, for non-compliance. The government is actively seeking feedback from stakeholders, and the bill is slated for introduction in Parliament later this year, amidst ongoing debates about potential censorship and user rights.