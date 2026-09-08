Hungary's Ambitious Plan to Slash Budget Deficit by 2027

Hungary is setting its sights on a major cut to its budget deficit by the year 2027, according to the finance minister's statement on Tuesday.

The current deficit level is expected to hit 7.5% of GDP for this year, largely influenced by spending under the leadership of former right-wing leader Viktor Orban.

Finance Minister Andras Karman addressed parliament, underscoring that the government is committed to reducing the deficit and will make substantial efforts to correct this by 2027.