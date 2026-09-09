Fire Hits Skiing World Cup Kick-off, Fundraiser Launched for Affected U.S. Racers

The opening event of the FIS Masters Alpine Skiing World Cup in Chile faced an unexpected cancellation due to a fire that gutted the Hotel Alto Nevados at Nevados de Chillan. The blaze displaced competitors and destroyed their equipment, prompting a fundraiser for affected U.S. racers.

According to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), over 30 Masters racers were staying at the hotel during the pre-season training camp. No injuries were reported as all guests and staff managed to evacuate safely. The competition had expected more than 100 athletes from 15 countries.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help the American competitors who left behind their ski gear, clothing, and essential belongings during the fire, with many escaping without even wallets or passports. The World Cup season is slated to start in November with an indoor event in Germany.