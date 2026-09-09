Smithsonian Leader Lonnie Bunch Retires Amidst Political Turbulence

Lonnie Bunch, the groundbreaking leader of the Smithsonian Institution, is set to retire by the end of the year, a decision coming after months of public and political scrutiny. The Trump administration accused Bunch, and the institution he helms, of presenting a skewed and divisive narrative of American history.

Bunch, the first Black person to serve as the Smithsonian's secretary, has been instrumental in opening the National Museum of African American History and Culture. During his tenure, he has navigated a challenging relationship with the Trump administration, under which the Smithsonian was accused of promoting an agenda contrary to a positive image of American history.

Despite the political pressures, both Bunch and his supporters maintain that his resignation is not a direct result of these conflicts. As he steps down, he aspires to champion a history that illuminates the complexities of the United States, emphasizing a shared yet challenging historical narrative.