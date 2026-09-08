Pakistan Gears Up for High-Stakes Semi-Final Against Unbeaten Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has emphasized the necessity for improvements in various facets of her team's performance as they gear up to face the undefeated Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan clinched their semi-final berth with a commendable 72-run victory over Hong Kong, China, on Monday, where experienced spinner Nashra Sundhu took center stage with a remarkable six-wicket haul, making history with the best-ever T20I figures by a Pakistan bowler.

Despite the resounding win, Fatima acknowledges that Pakistan cannot afford to be overconfident against Sri Lanka and has pointed out batting as a crucial area demanding attention before the knockout clash. “I think in the batting side, we need more, like strike rotation in the batting, and we need more partnerships. And we will try to sit together and discuss these things,” Fatima stated after the triumph over Hong Kong, China, as per the ICC website.

As they prepare to face a Sri Lankan team that has remained unblemished in the tournament, Friday's matchup poses a significant challenge for Fatima's squad as they strive to reach the final. Fatima expressed, “So we just go and sit together and discuss a lot of things before the semi-final because we know that it's a knockout match, so we will try.”

While Pakistan progressed to the semi-finals, Hong Kong, China concluded their campaign without securing a win in three matches. Nonetheless, captain Natasha Miles found the experience invaluable as her team competed against some of the foremost teams in women's cricket. Despite a near-victory in their opening match against Thailand, losing by just six runs, Miles felt the tournament offered important lessons for her squad. “It’s been super,” Miles conveyed, according to the ICC website. “Always playing this standard of cricket is going to test you, and it’s going to get you to learn more about your game, about yourselves.” She added, “It’s been a really fun campaign, exciting, and hopefully, we get to come and do this a few more times.”

Pakistan now aims to build on Sundhu's record-setting bowling feats while making necessary batting adjustments as they take on Sri Lanka in the pivotal semi-final clash on Friday.