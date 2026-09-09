Trump Demands Trade Reciprocity from Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is directing the General Services Administration (GSA) to collaborate with the U.S. Trade Representative to potentially exclude Canadian-origin products from the agency's Multiple Award Schedules. This move comes as Canada has prohibited American small businesses and companies from entering their government procurement markets.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the Canadian government's actions, stating, "The Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets." He emphasized the need for "full and fair reciprocity" for American farmers and companies.

The Canadian government has not yet responded to this latest trade dispute development. Trump's actions mark a significant escalation in the trade tensions between the United States and Canada, with potential implications for cross-border trade relations.