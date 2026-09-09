Trump Pushes for Fair Trade Reciprocity

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a directive aimed at Canada regarding trade practices. He has instructed the General Services Administration to cooperate with the U.S. Trade Representative to take decisive action.

The measure seeks to remove Canadian-origin products from the agency's Multiple Award Schedules. This action will proceed unless Ottawa reinstates "full and fair reciprocity" in trade with American farmers and companies.

The move reflects ongoing tensions in U.S.-Canada trade relations, as the Trump administration seeks equitable treatment for U.S. interests.