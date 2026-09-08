Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Approval for Voter Roll Database

The Trump Administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court seeking approval to deploy a revamped immigration database to verify state voter rolls. This request is a part of broader efforts to enhance federal involvement in managing elections ahead of the crucial November midterms.

Justice Department attorneys have urged the court to reverse a lower court's decision that stopped the use of the database, which has been criticized for using unreliable citizenship data. The database overhaul, which includes Social Security data linking, has led to some states removing individuals erroneously marked as noncitizens from voter lists.

Critics argue that these actions aim more at political gain than improving election security. Legal challenges persist, with rights advocacy groups stressing the privacy and democratic risks involved. Concurrently, the administration seeks to revive postal rule changes affecting mail-in ballots, stalled by judicial interventions.