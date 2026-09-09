Political Tensions Rise as Najib Seeks Royal Pardon Amid Controversy

Malaysia's ruling coalition emphasizes the necessity for those convicted in high-profile corruption cases to serve full sentences, as former premier Najib Razak seeks a royal pardon. The pardons board, chaired by King Sultan Ibrahim, will consider Najib's request, amid potential political risks for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 15:43 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Najib Seeks Royal Pardon Amid Controversy
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Malaysia's ruling coalition emphasized on Wednesday the importance of fully serving sentences for those convicted in high-profile graft cases. This comes as former premier Najib Razak attempts to secure another royal pardon, according to local media reports.

The pardons board, chaired by King Sultan Ibrahim, is expected to meet on Friday to discuss Najib's clemency appeal. However, the timeline for a decision remains unclear, as reported by Free Malaysia Today and Sin Chew Daily. As of now, neither Najib's lawyer nor the palace have commented on the matter.

Najib, imprisoned since 2022 for his role in the 1MDB scandal, had his initial 12-year sentence cut in half by the previous king's pardons board. Despite maintaining his innocence, Najib's bid to serve his sentence under house arrest was denied. In 2025, he received an additional 15-year sentence in another corruption case.

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