Malaysia's Coalition Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Najib Pardon Bid
Malaysia's ruling coalition affirms that individuals convicted of high-profile corruption must fully serve their sentences. Former premier Najib Razak's recent pardon request is under consideration by a pardons board chaired by King Sultan Ibrahim. Najib, jailed for corruption related to the 1MDB scandal, argues for a reduced sentence via house arrest.
On Wednesday, Malaysia's ruling coalition reiterated the necessity for those convicted of high-profile corruption to serve their full court-imposed sentences. The statement follows reports about former premiere Najib Razak's bid for a royal pardon, sparking discussions on judicial integrity.
According to the local Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily, a pardon board chaired by King Sultan Ibrahim is poised to review Najib's clemency request. Najib, imprisoned since 2022 for corruption involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, maintains his innocence.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition, Pakatan Harapan, emphasized the importance of an independent judicial process. This comes amid concerns that a new pardon for Najib may risk Anwar's reputation for handling high-level corruption, especially regarding figures from Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).
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