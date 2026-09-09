Malaysia's Coalition Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Najib Pardon Bid

Malaysia's ruling coalition affirms that individuals convicted of high-profile corruption must fully serve their sentences. Former premier Najib Razak's recent pardon request is under consideration by a pardons board chaired by King Sultan Ibrahim. Najib, jailed for corruption related to the 1MDB scandal, argues for a reduced sentence via house arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:24 IST
Malaysia's Coalition Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Najib Pardon Bid
Najib Razak

On Wednesday, Malaysia's ruling coalition reiterated the necessity for those convicted of high-profile corruption to serve their full court-imposed sentences. The statement follows reports about former premiere Najib Razak's bid for a royal pardon, sparking discussions on judicial integrity.

According to the local Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily, a pardon board chaired by King Sultan Ibrahim is poised to review Najib's clemency request. Najib, imprisoned since 2022 for corruption involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, maintains his innocence.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition, Pakatan Harapan, emphasized the importance of an independent judicial process. This comes amid concerns that a new pardon for Najib may risk Anwar's reputation for handling high-level corruption, especially regarding figures from Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026