Germany's Far-Right Surge: Immigration Rules Ignite Controversy

In a landmark state election in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany's right-wing AfD party achieved a historic victory, attributed by U.S. President Donald Trump to Germany's controversial immigration rules. The win marks the first time a far-right party has neared state-level power in Germany since WWII, highlighting ongoing immigration debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:02 IST
Germany's Far-Right Surge: Immigration Rules Ignite Controversy
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U.S. President Donald Trump recently credited the success of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a state election to the country's immigration policies, which he labeled as "horrible."

In Saxony-Anhalt's election, the AfD secured a leading position on Sunday, marking the first instance a far-right party approached state-level power in Germany since World War II. Trump's ongoing critique of European nations, including Germany, points to their purported loss of border control in the face of significant migration over the past ten years.

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz faced a setback with the AfD's win, which came despite attempts to distance from Trump's external commentary on domestic politics.

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