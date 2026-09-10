Nepal Appeals for Global Climate Justice After Devastating Floods

Nepal is taking a significant step in the global dialogue on climate change, urging wealthier nations and global agencies to contribute $5 billion for recovery following a tragic Himalayan glacier collapse.

This natural disaster, which claimed over 1,300 lives and severely impacted infrastructure, underscores the disproportionate impact of climate change on poorer nations.

Nepal's appeal, aligning with climate justice principles, comes ahead of Prime Minister Balendra Shah's UN address, highlighting the need for shared global responsibility in combating climate change effects.