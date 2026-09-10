Nepal Appeals for Global Climate Justice After Devastating Floods

Nepal is seeking $5 billion from wealthy nations and global agencies to aid in rebuilding efforts after a catastrophic glacier collapse. The disaster highlights how climate change disproportionately affects poorer nations with minimal contributions to emissions, prompting Nepal to frame its appeal as an issue of climate justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:20 IST
Nepal Appeals for Global Climate Justice After Devastating Floods
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Nepal is taking a significant step in the global dialogue on climate change, urging wealthier nations and global agencies to contribute $5 billion for recovery following a tragic Himalayan glacier collapse.

This natural disaster, which claimed over 1,300 lives and severely impacted infrastructure, underscores the disproportionate impact of climate change on poorer nations.

Nepal's appeal, aligning with climate justice principles, comes ahead of Prime Minister Balendra Shah's UN address, highlighting the need for shared global responsibility in combating climate change effects.

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